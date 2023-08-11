ADL, Under Pressure From Elon Musk, Issues Tepid Condemnation of Anti-White ‘Kill The Boer’ Song

After Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk called out the Anti-Defamation League for staying “silent” on a South African black party chanting for the “literal genocide” of whites, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt issued a comically tepid condemnation of what he called the “crude lyrics” of their “historic protest song” which “could be interpreted as a call for violence.”



“ADL is focused on fighting the surge of global antisemitism, but we have observed the recent debate over the song ‘Kill the Boer,'” Greenblatt said in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. “While it is a historic protest song that called for the dismantlement of the racist apartheid system in South Africa, its crude lyrics could be interpreted as a call for violence.”



“At a time of intensifying political tensions worldwide, we see time and again that words matter, and people, especially those in public life, should refrain from expressions that invoke the threat of violence,” he continued.



Greenblatt went on to condemn “baseless claims” of “white genocide” made by “right-wing extremists in the U.S., particularly white supremacists.”



“Such wild charges have been used to excuse hate, to justify harassment and to rationalize violence,” he insisted.

