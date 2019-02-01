THE DAILY CALLER:

The left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the nation’s largest Jewish civil rights group, has declined to weigh in on Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s latest tie to anti-Semitism.

A key fundraiser for Tlaib, Maher Abdel-qader, repeatedly promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, an investigation by The Daily Caller News Foundation revealed Monday.

TheDCNF on Wednesday spoke on the phone with ADL communications director Todd Gutnick to request the ADL’s position on the controversy. Gutnick said he was unfamiliar with the matter and requested an email with a link to the story, which TheDCNF sent immediately after the phone call.Then Gutnick went dark: he declined to return multiple emails and voicemails from TheDCNF on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

Tlaib is a member of a Facebook group that Abdel-qader founded, “Palestinian American Congress,” where he and others have repeatedly shared anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Abdel-qader has since claimed that he didn’t know the anti-Semitic content was anti-Semitic when he repeatedly promoted it on social media.Tlaib posted multiple pictures of herself with Abdel-qader on Facebook during the campaign and emphasized how important his support was to her.

Pictures that Abdel-qader posted show him speaking at campaign events.The ADL’s silence on Tlaib comes after she ignored their call to denounce Abbas Hamideh, a Palestinian activist who has openly supported Hezbollah and compared Israelis to Nazis.

Hamideh attended Tlaib’s swearing-in ceremony and took a picture with her, which he then posted to social media.“We ask her to clarify his attendance and denounce his anti-Semitism,” wrote ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt, a former member of the Obama administration.Tlaib has yet to denounce the rhetoric of either Hamideh or Abdel-qader.