The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced Wednesday that it had awarded fellowships of up to $25,000 each to “Jews of Color,” though the Jewish faith recognizes no distinctions of color whatsoever.

The ADL, which was once widely respected as a non-partisan civil rights organization fighting anti-Jewish prejudice and supporting the broader civil rights movement, has moved to the left under the leadership of former Obama administration official Jonathan Greenblatt.

“Jews of Color are, unfortunately, often subjected to the dual evils of racism and antisemitism,” Greenblatt said in an official statement on Wednesday. “Through the Collaborative for Change fellowship, we’re proud to provide an opportunity for Jews of Color to share their experiences and increase understanding of the unique challenges they face.”

