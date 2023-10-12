ADL, AJC, Brandeis, JFNA, Hillel, Others Instruct 500+ Universities of Legal Obligation to Jewish Students on 10/12 ‘Day of Resistance’

Washington, D.C., Oct. 12: The Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, Conference of Presidents, Hillel, and numerous others today sent a strongly worded warning to more than 500 university presidents of specific actions they must take under the law to protect Jewish and Israeli students from the fallout of today’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) “National Day of Resistance” taking place on campuses across the U.S.

The Brandeis Center organized the group letter after hearing from numerous students of the declining climate for Jews on campus. Many report fearing for their safety, particularly today during SJP’s Day of Resistance, and tomorrow when Hamas has called for a day of worldwide protests. Some have even left campus and returned home out of fear.

Despite the brutal nature of the horrors committed by Hamas, numerous campus organizations, and even faculty, have celebrated, justified and glorified last weekend’s massacre of Jews and Israelis, including numerous public displays of support on U.S. campuses for the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. In fact, SJP has produced a “Resistance Day Toolkit” which describes the atrocities by Hamas as “a historic win for the Palestinian resistance.”

“We, the undersigned Jewish and civil rights organizations, write to express our shared concern about the safety and well-being of Israeli and Jewish members of your campus community following the most brutal and ruthless acts of terrorist violence in Israel’s history, and the worst pogrom committed against Jews since the Holocaust. We call upon you to fulfill the moral and leadership responsibility entrusted to you as a university President…,” wrote the organizations. “Jewish and Israeli students on campus are deeply concerned about their physical safety in light of these upcoming events, which may celebrate and encourage further violence against Jews. In addition, these programs are likely to foster a hostile climate for Jewish and Israeli students.”

The organizations went on to instruct university leaders that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 requires them to protect the physical safety of Jewish and Israeli students, as well as their right to freely express their ethnic and ancestral identity. Recent U.S. Department of Education guidance explains that a “hostile environment” is created when unwelcome conduct “is subjectively and objectively offensive and is so severe or pervasive that it limits or denies a person’s ability to participate in or benefit from” an educational program or activity.

“Events that celebrate Hamas’ cold-blooded murder of Jews, are ‘subjectively and objectively offensive.’ Given the likelihood of harassment during these events, you may not simply look aside. You must take action now, including ‘prompt and effective steps reasonably calculated to end’ any hostile environment that may form on your campus,” warned the groups.

Specifically the organizations demanded university leaders (1) take all appropriate security measures to ensure Jewish facilities and living spaces, e.g., Hillel and Chabad buildings, are physically safe and secured, (2) issue a public statement that forcefully condemns the attacks in Israel by Hamas terrorists and denounces rhetoric by any individuals or student groups that celebrates or in any way excuses or justifies violence, (3) ensure events celebrating antisemitism or violence or glorifying terror do not have the name, word mark or seal of your school or any of its departments or programs associated with it, (4) educate your community, including DEI and mental health staff, to recognize antisemitism that targets Jews on the basis of their shared ancestral connection to Israel so they can effectively fulfill their legal obligations to students, and (5) vigorously enforce your university’s rules and policies, hold violators accountable, and report them to law enforcement if the evidence warrants it.

“Your Jewish and Israeli students, faculty and staff need and deserve just as robust and vigorous a showing of support and protection as you would provide to any other minority group under duress. The world is watching; history will judge your institution’s actions at this moment. Will you rise to the occasion?”