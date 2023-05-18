Adidas has been slammed for choosing to use a biological male model to advertise the women’s swimwear range in their Pride 2023 collection.

The sportswear giant is the target of the latest backlash against ‘woke marketing’ after being accused of ‘erasing women’.

It comes just a month after Bud Light saw their sales drop after they teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, 26, in their disastrous campaign.

The swimsuit range is part of Adidas’s ‘Pride 2023’ collection – dubbed ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ – and is for sale for $70 on the website in the women’s section.

The model, who is described as ‘they’ online, has a hairy chest, a visible bulge and their description says they are 6ft 2in with a 34″ chest and 27″ waist.

The design was created by South African designer Rich Mnisi, with Adidas championing the suit as ‘a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites’.

