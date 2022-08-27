Some pharmacies are having difficulty filling prescriptions of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, following a labor shortage at the medication’s biggest U.S. supplier.

Yet the Food and Drug Administration said that, based on its monitoring of the supply of ADHD medications from all manufacturers, no shortage has been detected overall.

Only one company is reporting “intermittent delays,” FDA spokesperson Cherie Duvall-Jones said in an email. “Teva Pharmaceuticals, the maker for Adderall tablets, is reporting expected delays for the next 2-3 months.”

Teva Pharmaceuticals attributed the delay to a labor shortage on its packaging line that it said has been resolved. The company added that it has an “active supply” of branded Adderall and its generic version, and that while some pharmacies may experience a back order, it should be temporary.

