NEW YORK POST:

Mayor Eric Adams’ first effort to clean up the city’s increasingly dangerous subway system will involve squads of school nurses and outreach workers joined by cops to convince homeless people and the mentally ill to accept help, The Post has learned.

Adams is scheduled to announce the initiative Friday morning at Manhattan’s busy Fulton Transit Center near City Hall.

A Feb. 8 email obtained by The Post shows that the city and the MTA began recruiting Department of Health nurses who work in the city’s public schools to volunteer for the program and undergo training.

The DOH email also sought volunteers who are licensed psychologists and social workers.

The training sessions were set to begin last week and the teams were scheduled to begin their work — which could continue for three months or more — on Monday, Feb. 21, according to the email.

It’s unclear how many nurses signed up but one who got the email was skeptical, saying, “To activate us for this is ridiculous.”

