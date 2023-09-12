Adams: Terrorists See ‘Migrant Issue’ Coming Through Border as Chance to Do Harm, Policy Should Remember 9/11

During an interview with CBS New York released on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated that there are people “who would exploit even this migrant issue coming through our southern border. They see this as an opportunity to come here and harm our country.” to harm the U.S., and that our border policy needs to keep in mind that “Everyone that attempts to enter our country is not coming here because they believe in America. Some are coming because they want to harm America.”

Adams said we still have to be concerned about terrorism, adding, “Well, the term sleeper cells, that is very important. There are those out there who want us to feel comfortable and feel as though we don’t have enemies that want to hurt our way of life. And we have to be concerned on many levels. Trust me, there are those who would exploit even this migrant issue coming through our southern border. They see this as an opportunity to come here and harm our country. We must have vetting in place. Our combination of all of our law enforcement and intel. agencies must continue to look at information, data. We cannot get comfortable and believe that is going to go away.”

Later, he stated that there is “a challenge sometimes during peace times, people tend to believe we should have extreme liberties. But I saw what happened over 20 years ago when those liberties can actually get in the way and allow dangerous people to harm us, and that’s why what is happening right now at our border, we need to be vigilant not to allow those who hate America to enter America and harm us from the inside.”

