Adams says he can’t get meeting with Biden as thousands of migrants stream into NYC: ‘It baffles me’

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that he’s baffled he can’t get a meeting with the White House to talk about the Big Apple’s burgeoning migrant crisis — even as thousands of asylum seekers arrive in the city every week.

“The federal government said to New York City: ‘We’re not going to do our job — you do our job. You take care of 4,000 people a week, Eric, you and your team,’” Adams said at a press conference.

“Those who should have been helping us in government — every step of the way, [they] just critiqued us,” he lamented. “I’m not seeing the light at the end of the tunnel from the federal government.”

Hizzoner also said he’d met with President Biden several times about the issue — back in 2021 and 2022.

But he claimed he hasn’t been able to set up meetings since then, even as the number of migrants streaming into New York City has soared.

