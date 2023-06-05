Mayor Eric Adams wants regular New Yorkers to literally welcome migrants flooding the Big Apple by revealing his latest idea to potentially put thousands of asylum seekers into private dwellings while paying local homeowners and landlords.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence” Hizzoner said Monday during a City Hall press conference.

“We can take that $4.2 billion — $4.3 [billion] maybe now — that we anticipate we have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday, everyday houses of worship instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations.”

“We should be recycling our own dollars,” he added.

Adams said moving migrants into private homes is the next step in the administration’s blueprint to house the crush of homeless individuals, after unveiling a new plan to house single migrant men in 50 churches, mosques and other houses of worship across the five boroughs.

He acknowledged that City Hall would need to get over a “30 day rule” but would not elaborate on the rule or the necessary logistics to implement the plan.

