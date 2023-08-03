Adams administration eyes more than 3,000 NYC sites to house migrants — but won’t say if Central Park is included

Mayor Adams’ administration is looking at over 3,000 sites to place asylum seekers — and would not say whether the possible locations include Central Park — in the wake of the mayor’s comments that the migrant crisis is “coming to a neighborhood near you.” There are nearly 108,000 people at 194 shelters across the Big Apple — pushing city officials to get creative when looking for places to erect new migrant housing. Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom skirted around whether migrant tents would be set up in Central Park, telling reporters on Wednesday that while there is a “constantly refreshing” list of possible sites, the situation is “at a breaking point.” “Over 3,000 sites have been reviewed throughout the city to place people,” she said, without giving specifics on what sites they were looking at.

