THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff said Wednesday that he believes President Trump attempted to threaten him by suggesting he be subjected to Guatemala’s justice system.

Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, was responding to a remark Mr. Trump made about him the previous day during a press conference held in the Oval Office alongside Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales.

Complaining about the congressman’s interpretation of his now-infamous July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, Mr. Trump said Tuesday: “In Guatemala, they handle things much tougher than that.”

“I think that’s what he intended it to be,” Mr. Schiff told CNN when asked if he considered the comment a threat.

“This is a president, after all, who has said of people who blow the whistle on him that they’re traitors and spies and should be treated as traitors and spies used to be treated,” he said. “We used to execute traitors and spies. So this is not a president above threatening anyone who gets in his way, anyone who stands up to him.”