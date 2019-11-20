THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff once praised a doctor who was arrested last week for allegedly asking a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos, and later invited him to his 50th birthday party.

Schiff, now 59, who is leading the Democrats in their efforts to impeach President Trump, introduced Bruce Hensel, now 71 and then a TV medical correspondent, at a contentious healthcare town hall in Alhambra, California, in 2009. The following year, Hensel was among the “close to 300 friends and supporters” at Schiff’s Hawaii Five-O-themed 50th birthday party.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce our moderator this evening, a wonderful doctor and a very brave moderator, and that is my friend, Dr. Bruce Hensel,” Schiff said at the 2009 event.

“Dr. Hensel is one of the preeminent medical and science journalists in the country. He’s published two books and has won numerous Emmys and Golden Mikes for his work on NBC TV and ABC TV radio. Perhaps even more significantly, he writes and produces much of his own TV and radio material, and is one of the only such medical experts to be a practicing physician and teacher.