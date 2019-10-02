WILL THIS TAKE DOWN THE RAT SLIMY SCHIFF?

NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, got a heads up on a whistleblower’s allegations about President Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart days before a complaint was filed, according to a report Wednesday.

Trump, asked about the development from the New York Times during a White House press conference, said it was a “scandal” and suggested that Schiff wrote the complaint himself.

“I think this is a scandal, and I think he wrote it,” Trump told reporters.

The whistleblower, identified as a CIA officer, approached an aide to Schiff’s committee about his concerns after he first had a colleague inform the CIA’s top lawyer, the Times reported.

Concerned with how his claims were being handled in the CIA, the whistleblower then approached the House aide.

