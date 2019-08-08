FOX NEWS:

Actress Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to apologize to her followers for being “born white and privileged” just days after saying she’ll never again stand for the American flag.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” the “Pulp Fiction” actress wrote on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what prompted her to release that message to her roughly 89,000 followers. Since posting the tweet in question, which was picked up by Breitbart and others, the 59-year-old actress made her account private and only accessible to select followers.

She caught backlash earlier in the week for posting a note of herself kneeling in front of several American flags noting that she doesn’t plan to stand for the flag anymore.

“I’ll never stand for the flag again,” she wrote.