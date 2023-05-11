Actress Charlize Theron said she will ‘f*** up’ anyone who criticizes drag queens while speaking at an event opposing laws that attempt to prevent children viewing drag performances.

Theron made an appearance at the ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ telethon, which showcased live and included pre-taped appearances from Hollywood entertainers and those within the drag community.

The Mad Max star took a chunk of her time to praise drag queens and suggested she would have it out with anybody going after them.

Theron, whose adopted son identifies as female, said children faced greater dangers in the world, seemingly referencing gun violence, which she has spoken out against in the past.

‘We love you queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f* anybody up who is, like, trying to f* with anything with you guys,’ she said at the event.

‘In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now.’

