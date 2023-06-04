As the Nevada legislature debates tax credits for the film industry, actor Mark Wahlberg said Las Vegas can become the new Hollywood.

“I would love to see us building studios, creating jobs and just diversifying the economy. I’ve moved my last film here. I’m shooting another film here coming up in the summertime,” Wahlberg, who last year ditched California for Nevada, said, according to CNBC.

“I think there’s so much more opportunity to be created here. There’s so much growth and so much potential, it’s a wonderful opportunity for everybody to prosper,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg was among entertainment industry leaders urging Nevada lawmakers to increase tax credits for film production from $10 million per year to $190 million per year over the next 20 years.

