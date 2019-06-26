CBS CHICAGO:

In the days after Jussie Smollett said he was the victim of a racially motivated attack, there was a spike in interest in his story–including from the actor himself.

Smollett, shortly after the Jan. 29 incident, Googled himself more than 50 times, a review of his computer search records by Chicago Police found.

Not surprisingly, Smollett found stories on CBS Chicago, which broke details of the case wide open.

As the case began to turn on Jussie Smollett and police were putting their case together. Smollett was following along with several media outlets.

On January 29 Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett said he was attacked near his Chicago apartment. According to police, Smollett said two men approached him around 2 a.m., shouted “racial and homophobic slurs,” poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapped a noose around his neck.

Police later said that Smollett staged the attack with two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, and charged him with filing a false police report. Those charges were later dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.