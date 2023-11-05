Actor Jon Voight expresses disgust in daughter Angelina Jolie’s attacks on Israel

Actor Jon Voight responded Saturday to comments made by his daughter, actress Angelina Jolie, who harshly attacked Israel and claimed that it deliberately bombed civilian centers in Gaza, accusing it of turning the city into a “mass grave.”

“I am very disappointed that my daughter, like many others, has no understanding of the glory of God, of the truths of God,” Voigt said in a video he posted on his social media pages. “The issue here is the destruction of the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews.”

He continued: “The Israeli army has to protect the Land of Israel and its people – this is a war. It will not be as the Left thinks it will be; it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism [against] innocent children, mothers, fathers, grandparents. And you, fools say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: ‘Who am I? What am I?'”

