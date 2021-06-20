Breitbart

Far-left actor John Cusack, who has amassed an estimated $50 million net worth in his near forty-year Hollywood career, this week trashed the United States of America, calling it a “fucking awful” place “full of cowards and corporate whores.” “I was at a ballpark last night. And they did their support the troops ad – that conflate Boeing with troops serving – while supporting the gop – that means funding the insurrection – anti democratic forces – the opposite of what they claim to support – ‘US freedom,’” the Hot Tub Time Machine star said. “They preach freedom at baseball games – but back insurrectionist coups and the overturning of elections – abc the party that would take away black and brown Americans right to vote. Yet they get to wrap themselves in the flag?” “Had enough yet?” he continued in response to a Twitter user who described Boeing as supporting “highly inflated lucrative government contracts and corporate welfare.” “Let’s call the USA what it is – decadent on the fast track to autocracy – living on the atavistic fumes of ww 2 greatest generation Tver [sic] actually took on fascism and beat it down – We can’t even arrest open criminals in gop- nor a mentally ill white supremacist lawless thug,” he continued.

