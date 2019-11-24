Daily Caller News

Local school systems across the country are proposing radical changes in the name of reducing demographic-based achievement gaps.

Parents who support Democrats at the federal level have recoiled at what they view as identity politics gone too far.

School systems in Washington state, Maryland, New York, Minnesota and Virginia are among those where radical agendas have become a flash point in schools, with parents fearing their children’s educations will suffer.

School systems across the country are seeking to abolish honors classes, teach how math has been used to oppress people, and let truant students into gifted schools. Advocates say the moves are aimed at diminishing an achievement gap between demographic groups. In one county, a busing initiative led to a populist uprising and rare bipartisan unity. Parents spanning races and parties say they did not ask for the changes, but politicians are pushing them through, anyway.

