Women’s advocacy groups—National Women’s Law Center, UltraViolet Action, and Higher Heights—on Tuesday criticized CNN for not having a woman of color as a debate moderator and launched a petition demanding that establishment media networks include women of color moderators in all upcoming debates so they do not have a “major representation problem” like CNN.

Democrats will debate in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday and Wednesday, and CNN’s Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Don Lemon will moderate both nights.

“That means zero Black women or women of color moderators—again,” the petition reads. “Today’s voters are more diverse than ever before, and this year’s primaries feature the most diverse group of candidates in modern history. But there’s a clear representation problem when it comes to who sits at the debate moderators’ table.”