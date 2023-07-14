Imagine, losing a hand for a cause. People would remember it for generations!

Eco-activists in Germany used a concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands to the asphalt in protest. Tragically, the consequences may require potential amputation of their hands😳 pic.twitter.com/xLnBuXkiKx — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 12, 2023

In a fresh and daring protest move, climate activists from the “Last Generation” group in Hamburg and Düsseldorf managed to infiltrate the runways of local airports and stick themselves firmly in place, resulting in widespread disruptions to flight operations.

Although in some time the authorities gained control, the incidents brought flight operations to a grinding halt for a few hours today (July 13).

In another viral video from Berlin, two of the protesters resorted to using a mix of concrete and epoxy resin to affix their hands to the asphalt as a form of protest. Some observers say this could lead to the potential amputation of their hands.

