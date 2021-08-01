NY Post

Shaun King has built his image on being a champion of the poor and disenfranchised, but the controversial civil rights activist lives like a one-percenter in a sprawling lakefront home, records show. King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot North Brunswick, NJ, property, with “a lakefront backyard” and gourmet kitchen, according to public records. The property, surrounded by lush, tall trees, was purchased by King’s wife, Rai-Tonicia King, a Ph.D. candidate and educator, in November 2020 for $842,000, public records show. King has been dogged for years by allegations of shady dealings in his charitable efforts in movements he has founded — including a lack of transparency in money he has raised for several criminal justice initiatives he has backed. Fellow activists and those who worked with him raising cash for everything from Haitian orphans to the families of black men killed by police, have repeatedly raised questions about King’s leadership, and, in some cases, asked where the donations have gone. Samaria Rice — whose 12-year-old son Tamir was shot dead by cops in Cleveland in November 2014 — blasted King on social media, accusing him of soliciting funds in her dead son’s name without her permission and even about his own identity as black or biracial. “Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” she wrote in an Instagram post addressed to King last month, after the activist revealed details of a personal conversation he had with Rice. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing.. Along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son.” “You are a selfish self-centered person and God will deal with you…,” continued Rice, who heads up a foundation named for her son. King co-founded the Real Justice political action committee in 2017 with former Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from BLM a month after The Post revealed she had spent more than $3 million on real estate in the US.

