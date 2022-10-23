Fox News

Sacheen Littlefeather famously rejected Marlon Brando’s Academy Award for ‘The Godfather’ in 1973

In an explosive new interview, the sisters of Sacheen Littlefeather have claimed the late activist was a liar and a fraud — and not Native at all. Speaking separately to the San Francisco Chronicle, Trudy Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz shared that they are not ethnically Native American and that they identify as “Spanish.” Littlefeather, the sisters said, was born Marie Louise Cruz but changed her name after rediscovering what she purportedly believed was her Native American heritage and becoming active in protests as a young woman. Orlandi said, “It’s a lie …My father was who he was. His family came from Mexico. And my dad was born in Oxnard.” Littlefeather, famously known for rejecting Marlon Brando’s Best Actor award for “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, passed away earlier this month. She died at the age of 75 when breast cancer metastasized in her lung. Littlefeather was subjected to intense scrutiny for her actions on Brando’s behalf and had shared in the past that the incident caused her to be “blacklisted” by Hollywood. Cruz said of her sister’s actions, “It is a fraud,” before adding, “It’s disgusting to the heritage of the tribal people. And it’s just … insulting to my parents.” Both women say they were not invited to the funeral. Their predominant issue with Littlefeather’s accounts, they recalled, was her recollection of an abusive childhood.

