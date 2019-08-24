Breitbart:

A Native American activist and citizen of Cherokee Nation slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in a Huffington Post op-ed Friday, calling on her to “tell the truth” about her ancestors’ interactions with indigenous tribes — alleging that her maiden family, the Crawfords, were “white squatters” on Cherokee land.

Author Rebecca Nagle penned a post titled “Elizabeth Warren Has Spent Her Adult Life Repeating A Lie.” I Want Her To Tell The Truth.” Nagle said she was unmoved by the apology Warren issued at the Native American Presidential Forum Monday, where the Massachusetts senator admitted she made a “mistake” but did not elaborate on what the mistake was.