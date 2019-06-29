BREITBART:

The bishop of El Paso, Texas, personally escorted a group of seven Latin American migrants who had previously been denied asylum in the United States across the border into the U.S. on Thursday, reports say.

Bishop Mark Seitz accompanied a Cuban, a young man from El Salvador, and a family of five back across the bridge from Ciudad Juarez to the United States.

Seitz told the online Catholic site Crux that the 9-year-old daughter of the family took his hand as they crossed the bridge, where these individuals “who never should have been returned in the first place” were met by border officials.

Despite an exchange of “tense” words, the migrants were eventually all allowed entry back into the United States.

Before embarking on the walk across the bridge from Mexico, Bishop Seitz offered an impassioned denunciation of the U.S. government’s immigration policies.

“A government and society which view fleeing children and families as threats; a government which treats children in U.S. custody worse than animals; a government and society who turn their backs on pregnant mothers, babies and families and make them wait in Ciudad Juarez without a thought to the crushing consequences on this challenged city … This government and this society are not well,” Seitz told the crowd that had gathered.