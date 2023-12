An active shooting suspect has been “located and is deceased,” according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD), after reports of shots fired on the University of Las Vegas campus in Beam Hall Wednesday at 11:46 a.m.

UPDATE: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued an update on the UNLV shooting, noting that three people were killed in the incident and one person was critically wounded.

Initial reports were followed by a report of shots fired in the Student Union as well:

University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

