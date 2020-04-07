USA TODAY

Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly has resigned after mishandling the firing of the captain of the COVID-19-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt, Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced Tuesday. Esper accepted Modly’s resignation letter Tuesday morning, and said it was voluntary on Modly’s part. “He resigned on his own accord, putting the Navy and sailors above self so that the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and the Navy as a whole, can move forward,” Esper said in a statement. Esper named Army undersecretary Jim McPherson, a retired admiral, to succeed Modly as acting Navy secretary until permanent secretary is confirmed by the Senate.

