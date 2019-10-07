WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Protesters disrupted acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan while he was supposed to speak at a conference on immigration Monday morning.

McAleenan was asked to give the keynote address at Georgetown Law’s 16th Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference but could not because protesters interrupted him several times.

“When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” the protesters chanted repeatedly in a call-and-repeat fashion. Two individuals who were a part of the protest stood up and unfurled a banner that read, “Hate is not normal.”