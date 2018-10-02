THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

The American Civil Liberties Union has launched a $1 million advertisement campaign aimed at stopping the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

The ACLU first announced over the weekend that it was making the rare step in opposing a Supreme Court nomination — a decision that’s been made only three other times in the organization’s nearly 100-year history.

“The ACLU’s board of directors, deeply concerned by the allegations raised in recent weeks, has made a rare exception to its longstanding policy and voted to oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” ACLU President Susan Herman said in a statement Saturday.

An ad released Monday targeting Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado compares Judge Kavanaugh to the many “powerful men” who have faced accusations of sexual assault, including Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and former President Bill Clinton.

“America is watching,” the ad says. “And as we choose a lifetime seat on our highest court, integrity matters. And we cannot have any doubt.”

The campaign mostly targets Mr. Gardner, Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, as well as Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, urging them to vote “no” on Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.