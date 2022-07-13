The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has agreed to stop using third-party contractors to arrest migrants after being sued over the practice by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

ICE is prohibited from using third-party contractors, such as G4S Secure Solutions, to arrest migrants, according to a settlement agreement as part of a lawsuit the ACLU and other activist organizations filed on behalf of an illegal migrant who was arrested by immigration authorities.

ICE may still use the contractors’ services in other aspects except arresting migrants.

