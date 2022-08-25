The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which previously opposed the administration of a drug to chemically castrate sex offenders, is now advocating for children to be able to take the chemically castrating drugs as puberty blockers.

Just one year ago, the ACLU was previously a vocal opponent of a law in Alabama that mandated chemical castration on certain convicted sex offenders.

Former Executive Director of the ACLU of Alabama Randall Marshall called the practice of chemical castration “medical experimentation,” also claiming that it “has no basis in the medical community.”

Dillon Nettles, a policy analyst with the ACLU of Alabama, said the law “presents serious issues, involving involuntary medical treatment, informed consent, privacy and cruel and unusual punishment.”

The drug that was to be used for chemical castration is called medroxyprogesterone acetate, and it is also used as a puberty blocker. One study notes that the drug “is a widely used progestin in feminizing hormone therapy.”

But while the ACLU has vocally opposed the use of medroxyprogesterone acetate on convicted sex offenders, the organization has called “gender affirming care” for children, which includes the use of puberty blockers, “medically necessary” and even “life saving.”

