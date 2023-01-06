Acid attacks in London are on the rise again, Breitbart News can reveal, with 88 “noxious and corrosive attacks” logged from January to November 2022, compared to 65 in all of 2021.

The latest figures available show there were 88 ‘acid attacks’ in London in the first 11 months of 22, compared to 65 in all of 2021, suggesting despite the fall in all types of crime seen across the UK during the coronavirus lockdowns London criminal gangs are wasting no time getting back to work. Newham was the London borough with the greatest number of acid attacks last year, followed closely by Hammersmith and Ealing.

Answers to previous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show violence against the person offences involving corrosive liquids in London stood at 168 back in 2002, declining to 121 in 2003 and then 70 in 2004.

They remained roughly in this range for the next eight years, spiking to 90 and 92 in 2006 and 2009, respectively, and dipping as low as 62 in 2007 — but all of this changed in 2013, when attacks rose sharply to 159, from 66 the year before.

From 2007 onward, London acid attacks increased exponentially year on year, first to 178, then dramatically to 348, 461, 617, and finally 754 in 2018. The phenomenon gained widespread attention, with reports that Britain had become the world’s acid attack capital, and the Sadiq Khan-led national capital being disproportionately dangerous.

READ MORE