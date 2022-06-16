NY Post

Luckily, he nailed his landing to a tee. The pilot of a small plane was forced into an above-par emergency landing this week — safely coming down on a Colorado golf course. Wild images show the twin-engine Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam P206T parked on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood — luckily just off the edge of the green. The emergency was watched by around 150 kids between ages 8 and 17 who were getting lessons at the time, KDVR said — but with no one getting injured thanks to the unidentified pilot being such an ace. “This was unusual today, to have a plane go down,” Fox Hollow’s assistant golf professional Paula Bauer told 9 News of the emergency landing, believed to have been caused by mechanical failure.

