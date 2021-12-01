NY Post

Accused Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley was hit Wednesday with adult first-degree murder, terrorism and assault charges, prosecutors said. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference Wednesday that her office is also weighing charges against the teen’s parents, who purchased the gun for the 15-year-old. “When the shooting started yesterday, the students and teachers and staff in the school had to act quickly to save their own lives,” McDonald told reporters. “Law enforcement and all of the first responders had to act quickly to prevent more lives from being lost,” she said. “Last night and this morning we had to act quickly to review the evidence that has already been gathered.” “Going forward from today, the process becomes more methodical,” she added. Crumbley was charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. McDonald confirmed the alleged gunman’s name and said additional charges could still be forthcoming against him. She said the teen had planned the attack “well before the incident.”

