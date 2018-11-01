NEW YORK POST:

He wants his day in court.

Smiling Pittsburgh synagogue mass murderer Robert Bowers demanded a trial by jury during his brief court appearance Thursday morning.

Prosecutors said a trial would last for three to four weeks — longer if US Attorney General Jeff Sessions puts the death penalty on the table as prosecutors in Pittsburgh have requested.

Bowers grinned at one point as he was walked into the proceeding shackled at the wrists and feet and wearing red, short-sleeved scrubs with a bandaged left bicep.

He was injured with cops in a shootout and released from the hospital on Monday.

He faces 44 felony counts on murder, hate-crimes and weapons charges for shooting up a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 people and injuring six more.

Bowers said little except to acknowledge to Magistrate Judge Robert Mitchell that he had read the indictment against him and that he understood possible sentences included execution or life in prison.

“As is typical at this stage of the proceedings, I ask the court to enter a plea of not guilty,” his attorney Michael Novara said.

He is being held at the Butler County Jail without bond. No new court date was set, but Judge Donetta Ambrose was assigned the case.