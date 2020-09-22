New York Post:

The NYPD cop charged with spying for China raised alarms at a Tibetan New Year party that he attended in uniform — and where he was photographed sitting next to US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, The Post has learned.

A former president of the Tibetan Community of NY & NJ said the group became suspicious of Officer Baimadajie Angwang, 33, and “cut off the relationship” with him following the event at its community center in Woodside, Queens, last year.

Sonam Gyephel declined to say precisely what alerted members to the since-disgraced cop, who’s accused of gathering intelligence on fellow Tibetans at the direction of a handler stationed at the Chinese consulate in Manhattan.

“We didn’t give any information to him, any documents, nothing,” Gyephel told The Post on Tuesday.

“We gave him nothing, nothing.”

Gyephel also said his group held an “urgent meeting” Monday night over Angwang’s arrest by the FBI earlier in the day and planned to hold a news conference Tuesday evening.

“In our community, especially, people are worried, how did it happen?” he said.

……

A criminal complaint filed against Angwang in Brooklyn federal court alleges that he and his handler — identified only as “[People’s Republic of China] Official-2″ — discussed the community center during a Dec. 30, 2018, phone call recorded by the FBI.

Angwang allegedly suggested they should visit the center together, saying, “if it’s good or not, you need to know about this for your work’s sake.”

“They are the biggest venue for activities right now. If they are involved with politics, then in the future more than half of the meetings might take place there,” he added.

Read more at The New York Post