Keith Gibson is also suspected for murder his 54- year-old mother

A man linked to at least six slayings — including the fatal shooting of a Dunkin’ Donuts manager — has been busted thanks to a Rite Aid cashier, who tossed a GPS tracker in a bag of cash he allegedly grabbed during an armed robbery in Delaware, police said.

Keith Gibson, 39, was tracked down by officers on Tuesday morning about a block away from the drug store where he allegedly pistol-whipped a cashier in Wilmington, news station KYW-TV reported.

Police said the clerk put a GPS tracker in the bag of cash before handing it over to him.

He was discovered wearing a bullet-resistant vest nearby with a loaded firearm and a knife, police said.

In addition to the armed robbery, Gibson is being investigated in at least six homicides — including the recent killing of Dunkin’ Donuts manager Christine Lugo in Philadelphia.

Police said the gunman took about $300 and fatally shot the mother of two in the head about 5:30 a.m. Saturday as she was opening the store for business.

Gibson is also being probed in the death of his 54-year-old mother, Christine, who was found shot to death at her workplace in February, and the slaying of a MetroPCS cellphone store manager in Elsmere in May, news station NBC10 reported.

Police said he’s also a person of interest in the slayings of two men who were found gunned down at a North Philadelphia store in January, as well in the fatal street robbery of a man in Delaware early Sunday.

