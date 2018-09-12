NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

He allegedly dined and dashed during dates with at least 10 unsuspecting women – and prosecutors want him served with a lengthy jail sentence.

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 45, appeared for his preliminary hearing in a Pasadena, Calif., courtroom Tuesday and furiously scribbled notes as multiple women testified about their dates from hell with the fast-talking, wine-guzzling alleged serial tab-skipper.

Martha Barba said she agreed to meet Gonzales at a Chipotle restaurant on July 4, 2016, and let him talk her into a meal down the street at the upscale eatery Houston’s even though she could tell he wasn’t her type.

“I didn’t want to go. He didn’t look like his pictures. I wasn’t attracted to him,” Barba testified Tuesday. She only agreed to go along to be “nice,” she said.

“He kept saying, ‘I got you. Order whatever you want. It’s on me. Don’t worry about it,’” Barba said. “He ordered steak, wine, salad, just whatever you could order.”

She said at one point Gonzales got up to take a call and suggested she order dessert while he stepped away. He never came back. She was stuck with the bill that topped $120.

A single mom, Barba said she had to dip into her rent money that month to cover the tab.

“I felt embarrassed and didn’t want to say anything,” she testified. “I felt humiliated.”

Another alleged victim, Yolanda Lora, spoke to the Daily News outside the courtroom.