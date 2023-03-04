NY Post

Here’s another headache for Mayor Pete. Patrick Wojahn, the Maryland mayor busted on charges of possessing child pornography Thursday has had a longtime mentor-mentee relationship with President Biden’s embattled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Former College Park Mayor Wojahn, 47, has credited Buttigieg’s “mentorship” with helping him advance his career in interviews. “I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015,” Wojahn, who is gay, told the Washington Blade, an LGBT-focused news outlet, back in 2019. Wojahn explained how the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, who is also gay, was tasked with being his “buddy” at a gathering of mayors in Washington long before Buttigieg’s 2020 White House run. “I went to the US Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in DC in January [2015] and he was assigned to be my buddy,” Wojahn told the outlet. Wojahn said that after meeting Buttigieg, the two would continue to talk on the phone and both later attended a White House event during the Obama administration.

