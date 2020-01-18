New York Daily News:

An accused serial burglar was able to steal packages from Brooklyn apartment buildings over and over around Christmas thanks to the state’s new bail law, the Daily News has learned.

Anthony Manson, 50, was arrested for nine burglaries in Prospect Lefferts-Gardens and Crown Heights on Dec. 23, police said. He appeared before a judge on Christmas and was released — only to be busted for six more break ins on Jan. 3, cops said. He was released yet again — and then was nabbed for ripping off a Manhattan sunglasses store on Wednesday.

Even Manson was stunned when he walked out of court for the alleged burglary of the West Village sunglasses store, Center Stage Optique. A police officer said he saw Manson leave the store at 1:50 a.m. through a broken glass door carrying a stash of shades worth $3,995. He had a rock — a burglary tool of choice — in a suitcase, according to a criminal complaint.