NEW YORK POST:

The accused Michigan high school shooter told officials that violent drawings he made ahead of his deadly rampage were for a “video game,” a letter released Saturday said.

Just one day before the Tuesday mass shooting, an Oxford High School counselor and another staff member had talked to Ethan Crumbley, 15, after he was spotted shopping for bullets on his phone, according to the letter, published by WXYZ.

The morning of the shooting that left four dead and seven injured they talked to his parents about drawings Ethan was making in class about murder and suicide, superintendent Tim Thorne reportedly wrote.

“The student was immediately removed from the classroom and brought to the guidance counselor’s office where he claimed the drawing was part of a video game he was designing and informed counselors that he planned to pursue video game design as a career,” Thorne told parents, according to the article.

“At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm.”

