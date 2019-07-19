NEW YORK POST:

A Kazakhstan-born Brooklyn man who the feds say moved to Syria six years ago to join ISIS — rising to become one of the terror group’s top snipers — was ordered held without bail Friday as it emerged that a trove of threatening and boasting text messages was his undoing.

“You will be f–king scared for the rest of your life,” accused jihadist Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 42, seethed in a text message sent to an unidentified recipient in January 2015, a year into his move to Syria, according to court papers.

“We will get you. We will f–king kill you,” the text ranted. “You heard of ISIS. We will get you. You need to obey. You need to be punished you f–king (redacted). We will find you and teach you how to behave.”

Asainov, who was flown back in custody by the FBI on Thursday, has been charged with providing material assistance to a terror group and attempting to provide such assistance. The charges carry a potential 20-year maximum sentence.