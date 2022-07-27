The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine in the U.S. has issued a new guide, advising hospitals and health carers to change their language to be more “gender-inclusive”.

The guide lists “traditional terms” such as ‘breast milk’ and then suggests woke alternatives including “human milk”, “parent’s milk”, and most ridiculously “father’s milk.”

Evolutionary biologist Colin Wright tweeted a screenshot, which shows that the guide also suggests using the terms “gestational parent” instead of ‘mother’, “lactating person” instead of ‘nursing mother’, and “chestfeeding” instead of ‘breastfeeding’:

Even the word ‘breast’ doesn’t escape the newspeak diktat, being replaced with ‘mammary gland’.

