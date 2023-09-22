‘Absolutely unsustainable’: Hochul calls on Biden to fix NYC migrant shelter crisis

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on calling for an end to New York City’s “right to shelter law,” saying it is creating an “untenable situation” as she called on President Biden to find a permanent solution to the nation’s migrant crisis.

The Democratic lawmaker said Friday that she and Mayor Eric Adams need to sit down and “look at” the decades-old mandate that requires the city to provide a bed for anyone who requests one as migrants flood New York City shelters.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, she said the law was “never intended to be an unlimited universal opportunity to shelter the world,” but was rather meant to keep homeless people off the streets.

“There is a limit to who we can house,” she said, adding the city is still receiving about 3,000 migrants each week.

“That’s absolutely unsustainable,” Hochul said.

“We’re working so hard, spending millions of dollars, state dollars to house 3,000 here, 2,000 here, 1,000 here. So the word need to get out that [while] New York has always been a place of welcoming immigrants — all of us came from somewhere, our parents and grandparents — but there is a limit to who we can house at this time.

READ MORE