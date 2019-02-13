NEW YORK POST:

An NYPD detective was killed and a fellow officer wounded by friendly fire as they responded to the scene of a robbery in Queens on Tuesday night, cops said.

Detective Brian Simonsen, 42, a 19-year veteran, was fatally shot by a fellow officer in a ­T-Mobile store at Atlantic Avenue and 121st Street in Richmond Hill at about 6 p.m.

Sgt. Matthew Gorman was struck in the leg, cops said.

The suspected robber, Christopher Ransom, 27, was brandishing an imitation firearm and was shot by police.

“At this hour, I will tell you that this appears to be an absolutely tragic case of friendly fire,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said at a press conference.

“Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it is because of the actions of the suspect that Detective Simonsen is dead.”

Ransom, who has a lengthy rap sheet, had been suspected in a series of area robberies, sources said.



