Just to get this painfully obvious statement out of the way first: Throughout all of history, there has never been an event as momentous, iconic and indelibly important to humanity as the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Nothing comes close, frankly, to God sending his one and only Son to die for our sins.

But that didn’t stop the chatty charlatans on MSNBC from blaspheming about the crucifixion — all in the name of scoring some cheap leftist points.

Noted race hustler Joy Reid, one of MSNBC’s flagship faces, invited a pair of guests to discuss the ongoing chaos in Tennessee on Thursday’s edition of “The ReidOut.”

Those guests included Rev. Mark Thompson and activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham, and they were discussing the ongoing expulsion of Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones from the Tennessee legislature.

READ MORE