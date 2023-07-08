Fox News

Republicans warn that if Ukraine joins NATO, it could send the U.S. into war with Russia

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is facing rebuke from Republicans in the House and Senate after he touted his effort to pass a bipartisan resolution pushing for Ukraine to be admitted into NATO amid its war with Russia. Discussing the effort in a tweet, Graham said he believes there’s “overwhelming” support for the proposal in the Senate and claimed that Ukrainian membership in NATO is “vital to the future security of Europe and the world.” “I will be working with Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to pass a resolution urging the admission of Ukraine into NATO,” Graham said of the effort. “The best way to prevent future wars and promote peace is to create security guarantees that make aggressor nations think twice before starting wars.” “Ukrainian NATO membership is vital to the future security of Europe and the world. I believe there is an overwhelming majority of Senators supporting this proposition,” he added.

