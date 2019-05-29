NEW YORK POST:

Two rare, hissing critters are wreaking havoc on one English village, attacking farm animals and terrifying villagers, according to a new report.

The Japanese tanukis — also called raccoon dogs because of their similarities to both animals — apparently dug their way out of an enclosure in Big Lane, Clarborough Nottinghamshire, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, The Mirror reported.

One of the impish invaders — which are indigenous to East Asia and most closely related to true foxes — got into a tense standoff with one couple’s pet goat and pony, they told the outlet.

Mandy Marsh, 53, and her husband Dale Marsh, 54, said that they were awoken around 4 a.m. by a blood-curdling scream. Dale ran out to see what was going on.

“He came back and he said to me ‘you are going to have to come and see this, there is something in the field attacking the pony and I have absolutely no idea what it is,’” Mandy said. “We ran out and this animal – we now know it’s a raccoon – was trying to attack our goat. The pony was standing in the way trying to protect the goat. The raccoon was trying to kill it.”